Maryland lawmakers respond to Russian invasion in Ukraine

BALTIMORE — U.S. allies all over the world are condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Some Maryland lawmakers are responding to that military action.

Governor Hogan has not issued a statement Russia's attack yet.

Praying for the people of #Ukraine. We stand with them and with democracy. Putin must be held accountable for this atrocity. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) February 24, 2022

One person alone, Vladimir Putin, is responsible for the destruction and likely deaths that will occur from this unprovoked military incursion. He will be held accountable for these actions. https://t.co/24U9KEUAZy — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) February 24, 2022

We stand by the people of Ukraine against Putin’s unprovoked aggression & must immediately rally our allies to deploy the full weight of punishing economic sanctions & arm the resistance. Putin must be made to rue the day he began this bloodletting. pic.twitter.com/i3glQLfii3 — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) February 24, 2022