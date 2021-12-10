Man will spend 70 years behind bars after shooting and robbing a woman

BALTIMORE — A man from Baltimore County was sentenced to 70 years in prison for attempted murder.

“Isaiah Fogg is the kind of individual who has demonstrated that he cannot conform to the rules of our society and must be kept from the innocent people of this State. The sentence of Judge Robinson will accomplish that aim."

On November 24, 2020, Fogg shot and robbed a woman in a hotel in Cockeysville on Beaver Dam Road. He then produced a handgun and robbed the victim. After investigation, police identified Fogg was the suspect in the crime.

The Defendant was tried in a four day trial and convicted by a jury on October 25, 2021 of Attempted Second Degree Murder, First Degree Assault, Robbery with a Dangerous or Deadly Weapon and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Crime of Violence. State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger expressed his gratitude to the victim “who thankfully survived the attack and remained steadfast in her willingness to see this case through to a just end.”