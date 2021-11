BALTIMORE — An investigation is underway in Baltimore County after a man checks into the hospital with gunshot wounds.

On November 14 at 2:14 p.m., officers arrived to an area hospital to find a walk-in shooting victim who had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the body. The victim was shot by an unidentified male suspect while in the 5700 block of Bland Avenue.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.