Man killed two children, himself in double murder-suicide

GLENELG — Howard County Police are investigating a double murder-suicide that took place Sunday night.

Police were called to the 14000 block of Triadelphia Road in Glenelg on January 14 a little before 11:00pm for a welfare check.

At the scene, police found one adult and two juveniles with gunshot wounds.

Through investigation, police believe Christopher Zanski, 42, shot and killed his two children, 17-years old and 15-years-old, before shooting and killing himself.

All three lived at the residence.

Motive is unknown at this time and there is no evidence that anyone else was involved.