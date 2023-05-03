Man injured after jumping from 2nd story window to safety

One man is hospitalized after jumping from a 2nd story window to get out of a burning home.

The fire happened at 928 Rumsey Place in Joppa, in Harford County, on Tuesday.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal says the man has burns to one arm and back. He was taken to Bayview where he is in critical condition.

The man's wife and two children, ages 8 and 11, were able to get out of the home safely.

The home did have working smoke detectors.

Investigators say the fire originated in a 2nd floor bedroom, but no word yet on how it started.

Three people inside the home next door were also helped by Harford County Disaster Assistance.