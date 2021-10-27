Baltimore Police investigate homicide that occurred Monday evening

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating a homicide that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old man.

On October 27, at 5:45 p.m., officers heard discharging and arrived to the 4100 block of Maribean Court. Officers canvased the area to find an 18 year-old male suffering from several gunshot wounds to the body.

Medics transported the victim to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This case is now a homicide investigation and detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.