Man in Baltimore sentenced to 80 years for attempted murder

BALTIMORE — A man in Baltimore faces 80 years in prison for the attempted murder of two women.

Davon Roberts is being charged with two counts of Attempted Second Degree murder, two counts of Use of a Handgun in a Crime of Violence, Reckless Endangerment and False Imprisonment. Roberts was convicted in July of 2021 and Attorney Mark Jaskulski of the Special Victim’s Unit prosecuted the case.

On August 30, 2019, at approximately 4:47 p.m., on the 600 block of S. Fremont Street, a Baltimore Police Officer responded to a report of a shooting and found a female victim at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. The officer knew the victim from a prior incident and the victim was transported to Shock Trauma Hospital for treatment. The female victim also gave officer the name and address of the suspect.

A witness was identified and said she saw Roberts and the victim in the doorway of a residence on the 600 block of S. Fremont Street. The witness also intervened when Roberts was trying to prevent the victim from leaving the house. Roberts got to the car, grabbed a bag, pulled a gun from the trunk, and pointed the gun at the witness saying he was going to kill her. He then pointed the gun at the victim and shot her in the face and chest after saying “Die! Die!” The witness ran away while Roberts fired the gun in her direction and she fled the scene running around a corner.

“This conviction is yet another example of how accountability is key in our pursuit of justice. Through partnership and collaboration, domestic abusers that brutally beat their spouses and shoot them in the face, won’t see the light of day again," said State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby.