Man in Baltimore identified as a suspect in a Welcome Inn shooting

(Source: Pixabay)
Posted at 2:27 PM, Oct 27, 2021
BALTIMORE — Detectives identify a suspect in a Welcome Inn Shooting that occurred on Monday evening.

49-year-old David Logsdon was the person responsible for the shooting that happened at the Welcome Inn.

On October 25, detectives arrived to the 8700 block of Loch Bend Dr., 21234 in reference to a shooting. Officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. When detectives arrived to investigate the scene the victim described Logsdon and authorities identified him as a suspect.

Later officers arrived to the 8600 block of Loch Raven Blvd., to find Logsdon who appeared to have suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

