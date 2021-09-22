Man in Baltimore arrested and charged for attempted 1st degree murder

BALTIMORE — A man has been arrested and charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder in Baltimore. 62-year-old Herschel Cooper was identified as a suspect in the shooting case that occurred on August 17, at approximately 10:23 p.m.

Officers and medics arrived to the scene that night and observed a 51-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officers were able to obtain an arrest warrant and made an arrest on August 31 when they located Cooper in Baltimore City.

Baltimore Police Department 62 year-old Herschel Cooper arrested and charged with attempted 1st degree murder

Detectives found Cooper armed with a loaded handgun at the time of his arrest and is now being charged with 1st Degree Attempted Murder and related firearms offenses.