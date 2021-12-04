Watch
Man faces federal charges for failure to file tax returns and tax evasion

Posted at 7:59 PM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 19:59:49-05

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man is facing a federal indictment for tax evasion and failure to file tax returns.

40-year-old Michael McDonald is facing an indictment for tax evasion for tax years 2016 through 2018 and failure to file tax returns for the tax years 2016 through 2019. McDonald allegedly submitted false W-4 forms for tax years 2016, 2017, and 2018. In addition, the indictment alleges that McDonald failed to file an income tax return for those tax years as well as for tax year 2019.

If convicted, McDonald faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each count of tax evasion and a maximum of one year in federal prison for each count of failure to file income tax returns.

