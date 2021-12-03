Man faces charges for selling and distributing fraudulent vaccine cards

BALTIMORE — A man from Owings Mills is facing federal charges for selling fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards and distributing them through a mail service.

23-year-old Amar Salim Shabazz is receiving federal charges of mail fraud and obstruction of justice. If convicted, Shabazz faces a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Shabazz searched online for fake COVID-19 vaccination cards and also used different methods on social media to sell and distribute the cards through a United Parcel service. He also allegedly purchased over 600 fraudulent COVID-19 vaccinations cards through a foreign online marketplace and had the cards illegally shipped into the United States.

Once authorities were able to access a search warrant to Shabazz's residence, he allegedly researched how to delete his account on the foreign marketplace website and deleted his email account.

Anyone with information about allegations of attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form.