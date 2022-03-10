Man dies in Severn house fire

SEVERN, Md. — A man is dead after a house fire in Severn.

Anne Arundel County firefighters say they received a call about a fire at a two-story home at 7968 Quarterfield around 10:51 p.m. Wednesday night. That's right by Quarterfield Elementary School.

Firefighters say that man was believed to be in his 60s and that there were no working smoke alarms in that house. Investigators say there was fire on both floors of the home. It took more than two dozen firefighters nearly 15 minutes to control.

It's not clear what started that fire.