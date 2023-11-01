Man dies in attempted murder-suicide on Halloween night

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide on Halloween night that left a woman injured and a man dead.
According to police, they responded to a call in the 1100 block of Cooks Lane for a shooting at 11:47p.m.
Police then located a 34-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man.
The woman had a gunshot wound to her wrist and was transported to a hospital.
The man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Homicide detectives are investigating this incident.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.