Man dies after being struck while laying down in alleyway

BALTIMORE — Police are investigating after a man was struck by a pickup truck while laying in a alleyway early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 4:00am in the 2900 block of Hamilton Avenue.

Baltimore Police responded and found an adult male being treated on scene.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

According to police, the driver of the pick-up truck was backing down the alleyway when he struck the male pedestrian.

The driver of the truck remained on scene.

Crash team investigators are investigating this incident