Man, apprehended by police after an armed carjacking in Laurel

LAUREL, Md — An 18-year-old man was arrested in Laurel after an armed carjacking and vehicle theft.

At 2:26 A.M., on December 27, arrived to the 14800 block of Belle Ami Drive, for the report of an armed carjacking. The victim of the carjacking was threatened at gunpoint at his home by 18-year-old Jedidiah Ogboi Gibson. While threatening the victim at gunpoint, Gibson took the victim’s cellphone and 2016 Honda Accord. Laurel Police were eventually able to locate the stolen vehicle in the area of Sweetbay Lane. At 3:31 A.M., officers found Jedidiah Ogboi Gibson, in the stole vehicle

Gibson was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with armed carjacking and vehicle theft. He was processed at the Laurel Police Department and found to have an active Failure to Appear warrant through Montgomery County for 4th Degree Burglary and Handgun on Person. He was later transported to the Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro.

Anyone with any information, or who may have witnessed any of these events should contact The Laurel Police Department at 301-498-0092, also anonymous tips can also be sent to LPDtips@laurel.md.us.