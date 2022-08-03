Make $100k Just By Eating Candy

TORONTO, Canada — When you think about a job that pays 100,000 dollars a year, you tend to think more along the lines of a corporate job or a very successful business owner, but a Canadian candy company is changing the way you think. Candy Funhouse is looking for their first Chief Candy Officer and they are willing to pay them six figures to taste test candy.

The job is advertised as a work from home position however, you do have the option to work out of Toronto, Canada or Newark New Jersey. According to the companies Linkedin job posting, the CCO will be the head taste tester and will taste test over 3,500 different products a month. The CCO will also decided which new products the company will release and run candy board meetings. Most six figure jobs require lots of experience and a college degree however this sweet job is a bit different.

This job requires no previous experience but does require you to have enthusiasm, eagerness, golden taste buds and an obvious sweet tooth. Outside of not having any food allergies, one major requirement is your age. Applicants for this position must be at least five years old. That’s right, your kindergartener could be making 100,000 dollars a year if they get this position. The company does say this position comes with an extensive dental plan, so you don’t have to worry about high dental cost. If you think you’d be the perfect “candy-date,” you can apply here.