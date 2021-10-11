Local artist’s work displayed at Hollins Market Pizzeria

BALTIMORE — Every month a Baltimore pizzeria showcases local artists’ work.

Zella’s Pizzeria in historic Hollins Market has partnered with Sowebo Arts to curate and hang monthly shows. They’re held on the first Wednesday of every month.

October's show featured work from Abaynesh.

During the event she showcased several of her favorite pieces including her biggest piece titled “Heat”.

The self-taught artist has been painting since 2016, using mixed media like acrylic, resin, digital, and pour art.

All of Abaynesh’s work is for sale. For inquiries on commission pieces, she can be reached at abayneshg@gmail.com. Check out Abaynesh’s work on Instagram.

