Most schools will open there doors back up on August 29th and right now, a lot of parents are focused on getting their children back to school supplies. However, there is more to back to school than just school supplies. Baltimore City Public Schools require all students to have certain immunizations before they can attend school. Today, they are helping parents get those immunizations with the help of the Lifebridge Health Mobile Clinic. This clinic provides different pediatric services including child immunizations and sports physicals. It will be parked at the stadium school located on 1400 Exeter Hall Avenue from 12-30 to 4-30. To attend todays clinic, you can call (410) 362-3612 and click option 2 to schedule an appointment.

