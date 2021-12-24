Leaders supporting Marilyn Mosby calling on governor to stop attacking Baltimore City state's attorney

BALTIMORE — Leaders from across Maryland show their support for Baltimore city state's attorney Marilyn Mosby.

They gathered today outside the governor's mansion....Calling for an end to what they say are the governor's unfair attacks on Mosby.

He said Mosby's crime reforms led to an increase in violence but Mosby's supporters say that's not true.

They believe it's the fault of politicians who they say spend more time tearing people down and not fostering collaboration.

"This is not helpful we need you to sit down with her you need to bring your resources to Baltimore to help the city be a better place to live."

"Reform should never be political and our governor has created a political rhetoric behind reform."

"We need reform and our governor needs to start taking it seriously. If he plans on going for higher office than that's what he needs to do in his own time but he needs to support the rights of the people that live in this state."

Representatives at the protest included leaders from the NAACP and the national coalition of 100 black women.

They want to show the governor the way to solve problems is to work together with communities and elected leaders.

The group hopes the next governor will work with the state's attorney's office to address the systemic issues of racism and poverty.