Law Enforcement Torch Run to benefit Special Olympics Maryland

Law enforcement officers take a run for a good cause.

The Baltimore County Police Department will start the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run at 10 this morning. The three-mile run will begin and end at the public safety building in Towson.

The torch will be carried by both officers and special olympics athletes. 30 runners will participate.

Last year's race was done virtually because of the pandemic.

You can still donate to help Special Olympics Maryland here.

This is the 35th year the Baltimore County Police Department has participated in the event.