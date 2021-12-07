Laurel Park closes in efforts to complete safety renovations

LAUREL, Md — A local horse racing track will be closed in efforts in improve safety for it's competitors.

The Maryland Jockey Club today announced that Laurel Park will remain closed for racing as work continues to complete renovation to the track.

Track renovation plans have been developed in collaboration with The Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association and competition has been suspended since December 3. The Maryland Jockey Club and industry experts say they want to achieve the goal of having the safest possible racing surface.