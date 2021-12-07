Watch
Laurel Park closes in efforts to complete safety renovations

Julio Cortez/AP
Exercise rider Humberto Gomez takes Kentucky Derby winner and Preakness entrant Medina Spirit over the track during a training session ahead of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Medina Spirit
Posted at 6:45 PM, Dec 07, 2021
LAUREL, Md — A local horse racing track will be closed in efforts in improve safety for it's competitors.

The Maryland Jockey Club today announced that Laurel Park will remain closed for racing as work continues to complete renovation to the track.

Track renovation plans have been developed in collaboration with The Maryland Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association and competition has been suspended since December 3. The Maryland Jockey Club and industry experts say they want to achieve the goal of having the safest possible racing surface.

