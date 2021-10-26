Latest designation has HCC recognized for their recent academic excellence

HAGERSTOWN, Md — Hagerstown Community College is being recognized for all the right reasons this week.

After the opening of their new Fletcher Incubator on campus the school has more good news. They announced that their cybersecurity program has been designated as a National Center for Academic Excellence in cyber Defense through the academic year 2026.

The National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense is designed to meet the growing need for knowledgeable and skilled cybersecurity professionals within the federal, state and local governments as well as the industry.

“This is truly an honor for Hagerstown Community College to once again receive the CAE designation,” said Diana Neeriemer, assistant professor of cybersecurity at HCC. “Not only will this benefit our students, but also the community and the tri-state area. Being a part of the CAE community will give us resources to continue to strengthen our program as we prepare our students for successful careers in cyber defense.”

The CAE designation leaves schools across the country formally recognized by the U.S. Government for their robust cybersecurity related programs. The schools designated have gone through assessments and rigorous requirements. The students have expert knowledge and are well equipped with skills to protect against cyber threats.

HCC offers two different associate degrees in cybersecurity, one for students who want immediate job entry and another for students who want to transfer to complete a four-year degree at a university. HCC also offers a 21-credit certificate in cybersecurity for students who want to prepare for industry certification examinations.