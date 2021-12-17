Lamar Jackson still has a chance to play despite lingering ankle injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md — Despite missing several practices, QB Lamar Jackson could play in Sunday afternoon's game against the Green Bay Packers.

Jackson suffered an ankle injury in their loss against the Cleveland Browns last week which caused him to come out in the 2nd quarter. QB Tyler Huntley took over for the rest of the game against Cleveland and has also seen more first team reps over the last few days. According to ESPN Ravens reporter Jamison Hensley, Jackson has missed practice the entire week and offensive coordinator Greg Roman spoke about reps being "vital" for backup QB Tyler Huntley. Even with all the preparation, the team has yet to rule Lamar out for Sunday's contest as he has been listed as questionable.

Jackson has never missed an NFL game due to injury. He missed one game this year due to illness and one game last year due to COVID-19. Jackson is in the middle of a passing slump and if he does play Sunday, he will be playing behind an offensive line that has given up 47 sacks this season which is the most of any NFL team. The Packers come into Baltimore with the best record in the NFC at 10-3.