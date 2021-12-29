Lamar Jackson set to return to practice, Harbaugh hopes he can return for Sunday's game

OWINGS MILLS, Md — It's been a rough few weeks for the Ravens as they're currently suffering a four game losing streak, but they may have something to look forward to as they try to get into the playoff picture before the season's end.

After missing the last two games and last several weeks of practice due to an ankle injury, QB Lamar Jackson is set to return to practice Wednesday on a limited basis. Head Coach John Harbaugh addressed the media and talked about Lamar's availability for this week and how hopeful he his for Lamar's return this Sunday.

The Ravens have lost their last two matchups without the MVP quarterback and need to win their final two games in order to have a chance of qualifying for the postseason. Baltimore's next two opponents are at home against the Los Angeles Rams and the Pittsburgh Steelers.