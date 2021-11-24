Lamar Jackson says he's "Feeling Good" going into this weeks match up against the Browns

OWINGS MILLS — Fans won't need to worry about Lamar's availability for Sunday nights match up as the star quarterback says he's "feeling good."

After missing most of last weeks practice and Sunday's 16-13 win against the Bears, Lamar Jackson told reporters that he feels a lot better this week and should be able to play on Sunday Night Football against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson missed time due to a Non-COVID related illness but feels much better. He told reporters that he was "120%" and isn't worried about getting sick again.

This week the Ravens lost backup QB Trace McSorely as the Arizona Cardinals picked him up from off the practice squad. As a result of that move the team signed former Calvert Hall QB Kenji Bahar to add quarterback depth.

The Ravens are going into Sunday night's match up with the first place spot in the AFC North and are playing against their divisional rival in what should be a big game for the team. Every win is crucial for the Ravens as each opponent left on the schedule has a winning record.