Katie Gandy will be on the forefront of autism outreach and education

ANNAPOLIS, Md — The Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives appointed Katie Gandy to tackle an important issue that affects parents, children, and caregivers state wide.

Gandy will be Maryland’s first statewide autism coordinator after serving on the Board of Directors for the Howard County Autism Society for nearly three years.

“This new position will enhance outreach and education about autism in Maryland,” said Governor’s Office of Community Initiatives Executive Director Steven McAdams. Katie Gandy knows the challenges and opportunities as an advocate and parent of a child with autism. She will be a tremendous asset on this important issue for parents, children, and caregivers.”

Gandy led an effort to add communication boards at Howard County elementary schools so that nonverbal children can better communicate with their peers on the playground.

“I am excited to begin this new role and begin to build effective, wraparound resources for all Marylanders with autism, their families, and caregivers,” Gandy said. “I am so grateful to Delegate Michelle Guyton for her dogged pursuit of state representation for the autism community, and of course to Governor Hogan for his support in creating this position and the Maryland Autism Advisory Commission. Maryland will remain a leader in autism education, therapy, interventions, and resources.”