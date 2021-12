BALTIMORE — In efforts to address fire safety concerns, Mayor Brandon Scott joined chief Niles Ford and the Baltimore City Fire Department for a Citywide Smoke Alarm Sweep.

The Mayor and the firefighters canvassed communities throughout Baltimore City to address fire safety concerns, assist residents with home escape plans and installed smoke alarms where needed.

They met Saturday morning at 1500 N. Patterson Park Avenue which is the site of where a fatal fire that occurred last month.