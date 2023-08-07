ICan Bike Camp looking for volunteers

CHURCHVILLE — Harford County’s ICan bike camp starts today and they're looking for volunteers.

ICan bike camp gives those with differing abilities a chance to experience and learn how to ride a bike.

Those who volunteer will be considered “volunteer spotters.” This means, they assist instructors by encouraging and physically assisting participants.

No experience is necessary to volunteer but you do need to be at least 15 years of age.

ICan bike camp is from now until Friday at the Churchville recreation center.

You can find moreinformation about the camp here along with a volunteer signup link.

