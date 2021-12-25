'I was trying to dial 911.' Christmas Eve shooting leaves worker shook

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating two separate Christmas Eve shootings that left two people injured.

The first shooting happened around 12:42 p.m. in the 1800 block of Rayner Avenue. According to police a 19-year-old was shot in the leg. Investigators were alerted to the crime by an area shot spotter. The victim was able to run from the scene. Police found him at Lanvale Street and Fulton. He is expected to be okay.

The second shooting occurred in southwest Baltimore around 3:30 in the 3300 block of West Baltimore Street. In this case, a 22-year-old man was shot while working a sidewalk sale, selling shoes and other items.

"He was over there," said Barbara. "I thought he was talking to him about some boots and stuff and when I looked again I saw a gun."

Barbara told WMAR 2 News she was working with the victim when the shooting occurred.

"I was trying to dial 911 but my mind was so messed up," she said. "Next thing I know that boy was on the ground after he’d been shot."

Police said it was some type of dispute but wouldn't go into detail.

"It's a shame people have to go throught this on Christmas Eve," said one woman who didn't want to be identified. "He's a good guy. He normally sells shoes, and body lotions. He was just trying to make some money."

In both cases, the suspects got away. Both victims are expected to be okay.

Still, the holiday shooting has Barbara shook.

"Why do people want to just take from somebody who is out here just trying to make an honest living?" We didn’t do anything to nobody. We're sitting here trying to make an honest living and he just came up here I wanted to rob us."

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call Baltimore Police or Metro Crimestoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.