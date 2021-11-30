'I could’ve been hit like the cars': Neighbors upset following shootout between drivers

BALTIMORE, Md. — Baltimore Police continue to investigate a shootout that left several cars damaged Sunday in a Hampden neighborhood. Most of the damage was found at intersection of Elm Avenue and 37th Street.

"To hear it through the baby monitor was not a good feeling," said one mother who did not want to be identified. "We just heard very loud shots."

WMAR-2 News obtained video from a NEST home surveillance system. The video shows two cars speeding north down Elm Street. As he vehicles speed by the homes you can hear gunfire.

"At first I thought it was fireworks or heavy machinery, like a tractor," said Yotam Cohen. "We were sitting on the couch when we heard the gunfire."

It's unclear the motivation behind the shooting but neighbors told WMAR-2 News it shows the lawlessness and lack of care for life.

"I usually walk my dog around the time that it happened," said Pam Hennessey. "I could have been hit. Anyone could have been hit. There are a lot of children and people who walk on this block."

Hennessey's husband's Honda Civic has three bullet holes in it.

"It's scary," she said. "They're three very deep holes."

Damage to vehicles spanned Elm Avenue from 37th Street to 41st Street.

Despite the crime, neighbors are coming together, working to share home surveillance video of the incident with police. So far there have been no suspect or vehicle descriptions or word of an arrest.

"We care about each other in this neighborhood," said Cohen.

"Literally just 24 hours before this we were walking down to the Avenue to get ice cream. It literally could’ve been us but yeah, thankfully nobody was injured, just a few cars suffered some bullet wounds."

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore Police. You can also submit an anonymous tip to METRO CRIME STOPPERS AT 1-866-7LOCKUP.