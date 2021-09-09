Hurricane Ida aftermath calls for preliminary damage assessments.

MARYLAND — In the wake of Hurricane Ida a storm that has ravaged the east coast including parts of Maryland, there is a call for preliminary damage assessments to be conducted in Maryland.

Preliminary damage assessments will begin on Monday, September 13th and the region three staff will support Maryland in conducting joint individual assistance for Anne Arundel and Cecil counties.

State, local and federal agencies will support the assessments and they are locally led, state managed and federally supported. The assessments are the first step in helping governor Larry Hogan determine if the state is capable of handling the damages and if additional federal assistance is needed.

The state uses the information to determine whether to make an official request for federal assistance. Even though the PDA is an information gathering process, it does not guarantee federal assistance.