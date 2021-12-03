Howard High officials say no weapon was involved in incident

ELLICOTT CITY, Md — This afternoon at Howard High School a video surfaced of a student being apprehended by officers.

Additionally, there were rumors that a weapon was involved but the school denied the allegations of a weapon being involved. The lock down was not implemented as a result of a known or rumored weapon.

“I am aware of the incident today at Howard High School and working alongside staff and Howard County Police to better understand all of the circumstances. Videos, rumors, and conversations have been occurring throughout our community and many people are understandably upset. I urge all community members to allow the internal processes by HCPSS and Howard County Police to be completed. I want to assure all of our families and stakeholders that our student support staff are providing the necessary supports to the students involved as well as students who witnessed the incident," said Michael J. Martirano, Superintendent of the Howard County Public School System.

A school official from Howard High School notified parents and staff that additional security would be present for school dismissal this afternoon.