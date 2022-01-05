Howard County to Launch New Mobile Testing Site in Elkridge

ELLICOTT CITY, Md — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball has announced a new mobile COVID-19 testing site that will take place in Elkridge.

The testing site will be at the Elkridge Fire Station, on 5700 Rowanberry Dr., and it was created to make it convenient for citizens to get a test in their community and prevent a new wave of cases throughout the County.

“The latest surge driven by variants has stressed our testing capacity,” said Ball. “These mobile sites are especially valuable because it allows our partners to adapt to the changing landscape of the pandemic and provides more convenience for our residents. As we see waves of cases throughout our community, we can shift testing locations and provide additional support to areas of large outbreaks.”

The County Executive will be joined by Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman, Chief Russell Pryor of the Elkridge Fire Department, and Dr. Arvind Narasimhan of the Centennial Medical Group M.D., Medical Director of Acute Care, as well as First Call Urgent Care.