Howard County reaches major vaccination milestone

ELLICOTT CITY, Md — Howard County stays ahead of the curve with a significant vaccination milestone today.

88.5 percent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated according to the Maryland Department of Health. Howard County has one of the lowest positivity rates in the state.

“Our message has been clear: to Stay COVID Safe, get vaccinated,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “This milestone is not by accident; our team of community partners and organizations are having the important conversations with our residents and emphasizing how critical getting vaccinated is to protect yourself and loved ones. As we head into winter, and more folks are gathering indoors, it’s vital to have a highly vaccinated community. We are determined to reach every eligible resident and encourage vaccination as other COVID-19 variants continue to be a concern.”

Howard County currently leads the state with the lowest case rate per 100,000 residents of 6.5. As of right now nearly 100 percent of residents 65 years old and older have at least one dose, with 94.1 percent fully vaccinated. 90.8 percent of teenage residents ages 12-17 have at least one dose and 83.5 percent fully vaccinated.