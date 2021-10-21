Howard County protecting resident homes in completed project

ELLICOTT CITY, Md — Howard county breaks ground on its latest stream restoration project it's near Fels lane in Ellicott City.

It's one of more than 30 indispensable stream restoration projects in design, underway or already completed since 2018 in the county. County executive Calvin ball says the projects will help protect resident's homes from small creeks and streams that pass through or near their properties and eventually erode and deteriorate.

In addition to improving water quality the projects include large tree plantings. For every tree removed through this project 12 will be planted in it's place.