Howard County Partners with Safeway for Children’s Vaccine Clinic in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md — Howard County and Safeway working together to provide vaccine doses to children.

The clinic will be at the Bain 50+ Center, 5470 Ruth Keeton Way in Columbia, this Saturday, December 18th, from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. You can make an appointment online at they will only be providing doses of the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 years old.

“To date, nearly 44% of our 5–11-year-old residents have received at least one vaccine dose – that’s nearly 14,000 of our children and is incredible progress,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. “With new variants and the holiday season underway, it’s more important than ever to ensure our children have this additional layer of protection from COVID-19. We’re grateful to our partners at Safeway for providing these vaccine doses and helping us reach more of our community. Let’s get vaccinated.”

You can find other vaccination sites at the Howard County website under the COVID-19 section.