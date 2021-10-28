Howard County man behind bars, charged for human trafficking incident

HOWARD COUNTY, Md — A man from Howard County will be behind bars for a human trafficking incident that took place in 2019.

40-year-old Timothy Jamar Ford of Deep River Canyon, was sentenced today in Howard County. Ford pleaded guilty on Sept. 30, to one count of human trafficking and one count of filming a child engaged in a sex act.

On October 29, 2019, the victim was panhandling in the area of Daystar Court and NightMist Circle when Ford approached the victim and asked him if he was looking for work. Once in the car, Ford told him he could earn hundreds of dollars if he engaged in sexual acts with other people. Instead, the victim reported that Ford took him to his residence and sexually assaulted him. Ford returned the victim in the neighborhood near his home and gave him a few dollars with the promise to give him the remaining amount later that week. A little after a week later, Ford was on November 7th.

Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office 40-year-old Timothy Jamar Ford

As part of his sentencing today, Ford must complete a psycho-sexual evaluation and treatment, sex offender treatment. Ford cannot have any contact with the victim, unsupervised contact with minors, and must register as a Tier II Sex Offender