Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Howard County man behind bars, charged for human trafficking incident

items.[0].image.alt
stock image
People arrested for violating isolation orders will get no bond
Posted at 7:01 PM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 19:01:07-04

HOWARD COUNTY, Md — A man from Howard County will be behind bars for a human trafficking incident that took place in 2019.

40-year-old Timothy Jamar Ford of Deep River Canyon, was sentenced today in Howard County. Ford pleaded guilty on Sept. 30, to one count of human trafficking and one count of filming a child engaged in a sex act.

On October 29, 2019, the victim was panhandling in the area of Daystar Court and NightMist Circle when Ford approached the victim and asked him if he was looking for work. Once in the car, Ford told him he could earn hundreds of dollars if he engaged in sexual acts with other people. Instead, the victim reported that Ford took him to his residence and sexually assaulted him. Ford returned the victim in the neighborhood near his home and gave him a few dollars with the promise to give him the remaining amount later that week. A little after a week later, Ford was on November 7th.

Howard County man behind bars, charged for human trafficking incident
40-year-old Timothy Jamar Ford

As part of his sentencing today, Ford must complete a psycho-sexual evaluation and treatment, sex offender treatment. Ford cannot have any contact with the victim, unsupervised contact with minors, and must register as a Tier II Sex Offender

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019