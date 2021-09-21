Howard County man arrested for possession and distribution of child pornography

JESSUP, Md — State police arrested 55-year-old Paulo Sousa Lacedra of Jessup early Tuesday morning. Maryland State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Investigation developed evidence of distribution and possession of child pornography. Sousa Lacerda was arrested at the scene.

Troopers assisted by Homeland Security Investigations, Howard County Police and members of the FBI’s Baltimore Child Exploitation Task Force, served a search warrant at the identified residence of the suspect. An investigation from the unit's revealed the suspect’s electronic devices had multiple child pornography files.

As the investigation continues, Sousa Lacerda is charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of distribution of child pornography. He was transported to the Howard County Detention Center, where he is being held without bond.