Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Homicide investigation underway after man is shot dead in Cecil County

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo.
Crime Scene
Posted at 12:59 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 13:46:40-04

CECIL COUNTY, Md — An investigation is underway in Cecil County after a man was shot dead.

On September 29th at approximately 9:30 PM, Cecil County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to multiple reports of gunfire at the unit block of Willow Court in Elkton. Authorities found a male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Ronald Eugene Brown Jr. He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later by emergency medical personnel.

Deputies immediately observed evidence of gunfire in the nearby area and they also located one vehicle as well as multiple residences that were also struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact either Detective Michael O’Donnell at (410) 392 2123 or to contact the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line (410) 392 2180. Individuals calling the Tip Line may request to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019