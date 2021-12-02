Hippodrome breaks ground on new building

BALTIMORE — A project more than 15 years in the making downtown is now in its final stages.

Today the hippodrome foundation held a ceremonial groundbreaking for renovations of the M&T Bank Pavilion. "The hippodrome project" started back in 2004 focusing on renovating four buildings to bring Broadway shows back to Baltimore but they only finished three buildings. This fourth one has been stuck in limbo. Now, the foundation says that building will become a flexible event space where affordable entertainment will be offered as well as aid for Baltimore's next generation.

"This room will be one of the most technologically advanced rooms in technology in the united states. It's going to be able to offer a home to anyone who needs one, and it's always going to be available. And because it's going to have no mortgage and it's going to be paid for free and clear, it's going to be able -- we're going to be able to do things we were never able to do in the hippodrome proper."

The building is supposed to be ready to open in about a year.