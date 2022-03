The Hippodrome in Baltimore announced its lineup for the 2022-2023 season.

Theater fans will be able to see classic favorites along with some new hits. The season kicks off in November with "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical." Other shows including "Les Miserables" and "Hadestown."

The season ends next June, when the adaptation of Disney's "Frozen" debuts at the Hippodrome.

Click here for more information on the upcoming season.