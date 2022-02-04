High school starting an hour later in Anne Arundel County next school year

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — High school students in Anne Arundel County can sleep in a little more next school year. The Board of Education announced new school start times for the 2022-2023 school year and high schools will start an hour later than in years past.

All high schools will start at 8:30 a.m., middle schools at 9:15 a.m. and between 8 and 8:30 a.m. for elementary schools.

“While there may yet be some small shifts in school hours, it is important to provide this information now so that families, employees, and the community can begin to make the necessary adjustments to their lives,” Superintendent George Arlotto said.

“A shift in school hours will create healthier environments for all of our students, but it is also a sea change to which families, employees, and the community will have to adapt.”

You can find a complete schedule here.

Information regarding Pre-Kindergarten, ECI, Exploratory Programs, and Extended Day Programs will be added to the site at a later date.

Virtual information sessions led by Board members will be held over the next few weeks. A schedule of those sessions, which will be streamed on AACPS’ YouTube channel.

