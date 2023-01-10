Help save Wilbur the Rooster in the Hereford Zone

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — There's a petition to save a rooster named Wilbur who is loved by his owners, but not his neighbors.

He lives with a family in the Hereford Zone in northern Baltimore County.

According to a petition on Change.org, his owners say a neighbor has filed several nuisance complaints with animal services about Wilbur's crowing. His owners are facing a $4650 fine.

The petition is looking to raise money to cover court fees to fight the complaints. The petition is asking for 1,500 signatures to present in their case.

Click here if you'd like to save Wilbur the Rooster.