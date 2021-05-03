Help find 2-year-old Noah Trout, police say he was abducted from a Virginia church Sunday afternoon

RIPPLEMEAD, Va. — The Giles County Sheriff's Department in Virginia is in search of a 2-year-old boy who was abducted from the nursery at Riverview Baptist Church in Ripplemead, on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say Noah Gabriel Trout was taken by this unknown woman pictured below, who may be driving an older model black van with an Army sticker on the back, possibly headed toward West Virginia.

Noah weighs approximately 50 pounds and was last wearing a blue t-shirt with a printed necktie on it, like the one pictured below.

He also has a red birth mark on the back of his neck.

Anyone with information should call the Giles County Sheriffs Office at 540-921-3842.