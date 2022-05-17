Hearing scheduled for Baltimore County police accountability board

TOWSON, Md. — The Baltimore County Council will meet Tuesday to discuss the County's police accountability board.

The board is meant to give communities a say in the oversight of police. It would be made up of nine diverse residents from around the county. Those residents would be able to serve three year terms. The bill that needs to be passed to make this happen also would require the county executive to propose a budget for the board on a needed basis.

If the board becomes official, they will receive complaints of officer misconduct, review disciplinary outcomes, issue suggestions for policy improvements and appoint civilian members to administrative charging committees.

While those committees will not be able to actually discipline police, they will be able to recommend a form of discipline for internal investigations. The community has spoken out about the board and what their hopes are.

In a six page memo, concerned community citizens outlined amendments they would like to see done to the bill.

Community organizer Lorena Diaz says they want an independent council that does not involve in county attorneys. She says its a conflict of interest to have a council that would represent the community and those officers the community is concerned about. During the May 2 meeting, the county did say that the bill has been amended.

The council is scheduled to vote on the board May 26th.