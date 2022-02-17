Watch
HBO miniseries on BPD's Gun Trace Task Force 'We Own This City' premieres April 25

Courtesy: HBO
Posted at 8:24 AM, Feb 17, 2022
BALTIMORE — The new HBO miniseries based on the Baltimore Police Department's disgraced Gun Trace Task Force is coming out soon.

The same team behind 'The Wire' created 'We Own This City.'

HBO released some new photos of the cast:

Jon Bernthal portrays former sergeant Wayne Jenkins. Baltimore native Josh charles will portray former officer Daniel Hersl. Jamie Hector, who played Marlo on 'The Wire,' will play former detective Sean Suiter.

'We Own This City' debuts on HBO Max on April 25 at 9 p.m.

