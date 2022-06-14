Hairspray Returns to Baltimore Hippodrome

BALTIMORE, Md. — The iconic Tony award winning Broadway play Hairspray is making its way back to Baltimore where it all started. Starting today the play can be seen at the Hippodrome located on 12 North Eutaw st. The play is based in 1960’s Baltimore during the time segregation. It follows 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad as she fights for a chance to be on the popular “The Corny Collins Show” and stop segregation in the process.

The original Hairspray was a 1988 movie created by Baltimore native John Waters. The film was later turned into a Broadway musical in 2002. Five years later, the play was turned into a remake movie and hit theaters in 2007. The film featured iconic actors and actress like John Travolta and Queen Latifah to name a few. The play eventually closed in 2009 but now it is back and ready for you to meet the nicest kids in town. If you would like to be welcomed back to the 60’s by the 35 person cast, you can purchase your tickets here.

