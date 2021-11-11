Governor Hogan welcomes the President to the Port of Baltimore

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Governor Larry Hogan welcomed President Joe Biden to the Port of Baltimore at the Dundalk Marine Terminal.

The Port of Baltimore is the largest e-commerce port and one of the busiest ports in the United States. The port handles more cars/light trucks and roll on/roll off cargo than any other U.S. port. During the visit, the governor touted the Port as an example of world-class infrastructure at work and a beneficiary of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Our port is continuing to gain new business month after month from all across the globe, and now we are thrilled that the Port of Baltimore will be a beneficiary of the new bipartisan infrastructure bill, which will help us make even more critical investments in this port and in our roads, bridges, tunnels, airports, waterways, in broadband, and with cyber defense,” said Governor Hogan. “This landmark legislation will help us grow jobs, expand economic opportunity, and enhance security, and I was proud to support this bipartisan effort and to have helped push to get it across the finish line.”

At the Port, the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Port Administration is reconstructing and strengthening its roll on/roll off berths to accommodate larger and heavier farm and construction machinery and other cargo.

President Biden visited the port to also showcase the $1 trillion legislation that passed congress last week. Biden looks at the Port of Baltimore as a blueprint to economic recovery.