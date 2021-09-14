Governor Hogan joins coalition to help Afghan allies in the U.S

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Governor Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that Maryland has joined Welcome.US a national initiative to mobilize Americans to welcome and support the resettlement of Afghan allies in the United States.

Welcome.US is being co-chaired by former Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, as well as former first ladies Hillary Clinton, Laura Bush, and Michelle Obama. The initiative is also in partnership with nonprofits, businesses, universities, and faith-based Organizations

Hogan has welcomed afghan allies with open arms as last month during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, he announced that the state was willing to receive more refugees. Maryland also ranks fourth in the nation for accepting special immigrant visa holders, having resettled more than 6,800 over the last decade.

“There was a time not too long ago when we would say that ‘politics stops at the water’s edge,” said Hogan. “Sadly, that is not the case anymore. But this call to action transcends the toxic politics of the moment, and I ask all Marylanders—and all Americans—to help us prove once again why this nation truly is the ‘the last best hope of earth.”