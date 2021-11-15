Governor Hogan announces plans to stop Anti-Asian Hate and Bias Crimes

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Governor Hogan looks to put an end to anti-Asian hate throughout the state and help those who are impacted by it.

Today the governor announced a series of actions to combat the prejudices and discrimination by including enhanced safety and enforcement measures, more robust community resources, and steps to empower educators and students.

“The actions we are announcing here today are the beginning,” said Governor Hogan. “We will use every tool at our disposal to help provide additional protection to those who are impacted by these crimes. I want to sincerely thank all the members of the workgroup for agreeing to serve this important mission at such a critical time.

Governor Hogan was joined by First Lady Yumi Hogan, former U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur, chairman of the governor’s Asian American Hate Crimes Workgroup, and members of the workgroup. They addressed the violence and discrimination Asian Americans experienced over the last year and that a number of Asian Americans were discriminated against during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To make things better, to reduce ignorance and hate, we need concrete action informed by careful thought, analysis, and consideration of different perspectives,” said Chairman Hur. “I’m grateful to Governor Hogan and the First Lady for focusing attention on the important issues of bias and violence against members of the Asian American communities in our nation, and I’m thankful for the opportunity to be part of the solution.”